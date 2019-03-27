Gloria Ann Szmanda



Sept. 29, 1933 - March 25, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Gloria Ann Szmanda, 85, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.



Gloria was born September 29, 1933 in LaPorte to the late Carl & Violette (Beckett) Molden. On February 2, 1957 in St. Peter's Church, LaPorte, Gloria married her loving husband, James Szmanda. He preceded her in death on June 22, 2017.



Gloria is survived by her children, Pamela Szmanda, Connie (T-Bone) Jones, James “Jimbo” (Kimberly) Szmanda, and Susan (Joe) Karnes; grandchildren, Kelsey (Andy) Bogard, Melissa Jones, Makayla Karnes, Alexandra, Gabriella & Josephina Szmanda; brother, David Molden; and in-laws, Jean (Bill) Cybulski, Sandy Paprocki and Gary (Pat) Szmanda.



Gloria was a homemaker the majority of her life. She was a wonderful baker; everyone loved her apple dumplings and pies, especially strawberry rhubarb. Gloria was an avid Notre Dame and Chicago Cubs fan. She loved her family more than anything and will be greatly missed.



Visitation will be 4:00pm to 7:00pm, Thursday, March 28, 2019 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. A Private Entombment Ceremony will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery.



Gloria supported numerous charities. In lieu of flowers, please donate to: Riley Children's Hospital, 30 S. Meridian St., Ste. 200, Indianapolis, IN 46204; the , woundedwarriorproject.org; or the St. Joseph Indian School, at www.stjo.org.



Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary