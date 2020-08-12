Gloria Ann Van Scoy
Nov. 20, 1933 - August 6, 2020
GRANGER, IN -
Gloria Ann Van Scoy, 86, of Granger passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020. She was born November 20, 1933 in Rome City, IN to the late Guy and Myrtle (Southfield) Sudborough. On September 15, 1952, she married Addison Kline Adams, who preceded her in death on August 16, 1975. On December 1, 1979, Gloria married Ronald E. Van Scoy, who also preceded her in death.
Gloria is survived by her daughter, Rhonda Haynes of Mechanicsville, VA; three sons, Mark (Linda) Adams of Veradale, WA, Kenneth Adams of Riverside, CA, and Richard (Sandy) Adams of Niles, MI; eleven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and sister, Marcy (Paul) Thompson of Long Beach, CA. Gloria is also survived by her beloved shih tzu, Mandy. In addition to her parents and husbands, Gloria is preceded in death by her siblings, Joan, James, Hal, and Gary.
Gloria was a talented artist. From dramatic and openly-lit scenes to those done in muted colors and soft washes, her subjects ranged from portraits and landscape painting to captivating nature and animal studies.
There will be no services at this time. Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.
Contributions in memory of Gloria may be made to Wee Rescue, PO Box 66872, Austin, TX 78766-6872, https://www.weerescue.org/donate
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
