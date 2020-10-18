Gloria Davis
Aug. 20, 1962 - Oct. 13, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Gloria Jean Davis of South Bend, IN received her wings on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. She went home to be with the Lord comfortably at home, surrounded by her family.
Gloria was born on August 20, 1962 to the union of the late Willie and Mazon Davis in Newark, New Jersey.
Gloria was affectionately known to some as “Hassana/Glo Jeezy/Ma Dukes. She graduated from West Side High School, NJ. Gloria was a passionate caregiver; she loved taking care of others including her mother and sister, Patricia, who precedes her and was currently the caregiver for her brother, Keith Davis; also, she was the guardian of her three nephews she'd taken in as sons and loved dearly (Kareem, Jihad, and Rahman Davis). Her passion led her to Cardinal Nursing Facility, where she served 20 years in healthcare and as a dietitian. She had a contagious spirit that was very loving, warm, and welcoming. Gloria never missed an opportunity to express genuine love for the people she cared about; she attracted people from all different walks of life. She was perhaps most well known for bringing people together, entertaining by DANCING, SINGING, COOKING, and hosting family gatherings. Gloria gave her life to Christ at an early age; she loved and feared the Lord. She fought a courageous fight without ever losing faith, always keeping God first and giving Him praise. Every day was truly a new day in Gloria's life.
Preceding her in death were her mother and father, Willie and Mazon Davis; brothers, Walter Brown, Kenneth Thomas, Lee Thomas, Terry Thomas, Dennis Davis, Glenn Davis, Gregory Davis, and Ronald Davis; one sister, Patricia Davis; and the father of her children, Anthony Fowler.
Left with decades of fond and colorful memories are three brothers, Gary, Daryl (of Newark, NJ) and Keith Davis; two brothers-in-law, Rev Antoine and James Fowler (of South Bend); three sisters, Denise Davis, Sheila Cobbs, and Shirley Smith (of Newark, NJ; and a sister-n-law, Carolyn Fowler.
Gloria leaves to cherish her memorythree daughters, Kareemah Fowler, Faheemah Fowler, and Raven Anderson. She relished her role as grandma to eight grandchildren: Kashlin Biffle, Franco Biffle Jr., Darren Mallett, Najirah Anderson, Darrion Mallett, Dariyah Mallett, Darri'elle Mallett, and TaRico Fowler; close friends, Freeman Family (William), Ellis Family (Martha), Walker Family (Debbie), Farmer Family (Marsha), and Coleman Family (Nettie), as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins all of whom she truly loved.
Services for Ms. Gloria Davis will be held Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 1620 S. St. Joseph St., South Bend, IN 46613. Friends may call on the family one hour prior to the service at the church.
Palmer Funeral Home - River Park Chapel are assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.