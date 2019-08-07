Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Greater St. John the Baptist Church
101 N. Adams Street
South Bend, IN
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Greater St. John the Baptist Church
101 N. Adams Street
South Bend, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Gatlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Dean Gatlin


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Dean Gatlin Obituary
Gloria Dean Gatlin

June 14, 1935 - August 4, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Gloria Dean Gatlin of South Bend, IN passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019. She was born June 14, 1935 in Gary, Indiana to the late Harry T. Gatlin Sr. and Jessie Mae Gatlin. She worked for the Transpo Transportation Corporation for 25 years as a city bus driver and retired in 2000. Gloria was a member of St. John Baptist Church in South Bend, IN where she served on senior usher board, in the kitchen, and on many other committees for many years. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Victor G. Robinson (Alice); and sisters, Geraldine (John) Hudson, Rose Smith, and Harriett Gatlin Mackle. Gloria leaves to cherish her memories a son, Doctor Lee Ivey Jr. (Paula) of Richmond, TX; her brother, Harry T. Gatlin Jr; aunt, Jamesetta (Henry Sr.) Meadows; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, cousins, and friends. Visitation is Friday, August 9, 2019 from 9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m. with Funeral services to follow at 10:00 a.m. All services at Greater St. John the Baptist Church, 101 N. Adams Street, South Bend, Indiana, Pastor Andre McGhee officiating. Interment in Fern Oaks Cemetery.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.