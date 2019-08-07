|
Gloria Dean Gatlin
June 14, 1935 - August 4, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Gloria Dean Gatlin of South Bend, IN passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019. She was born June 14, 1935 in Gary, Indiana to the late Harry T. Gatlin Sr. and Jessie Mae Gatlin. She worked for the Transpo Transportation Corporation for 25 years as a city bus driver and retired in 2000. Gloria was a member of St. John Baptist Church in South Bend, IN where she served on senior usher board, in the kitchen, and on many other committees for many years. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Victor G. Robinson (Alice); and sisters, Geraldine (John) Hudson, Rose Smith, and Harriett Gatlin Mackle. Gloria leaves to cherish her memories a son, Doctor Lee Ivey Jr. (Paula) of Richmond, TX; her brother, Harry T. Gatlin Jr; aunt, Jamesetta (Henry Sr.) Meadows; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, cousins, and friends. Visitation is Friday, August 9, 2019 from 9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m. with Funeral services to follow at 10:00 a.m. All services at Greater St. John the Baptist Church, 101 N. Adams Street, South Bend, Indiana, Pastor Andre McGhee officiating. Interment in Fern Oaks Cemetery.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 7, 2019