GRANGER, IN - Gloria G. Egierski, 86, of Granger, Indiana passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. She was born on May 1, 1933, in South Bend, Indiana, to the late Adam and Theresa (Grott) Smorin. On May 29, 1954, in St. Matthew's Cathedral, Gloria married Jerome C. Egierski, who preceded her in death on January 3, 2019. Gloria is survived by two daughters, Nancy Jo (Mike) Skodinski of South Bend, Indiana and Janice M. (Robert) Canter of Granger, Indiana; two sons, Daniel (Cindy) Egierski of Newburgh, Indiana and Ronald (Paige) Egierski of Granger, Indiana; ten grandchildren, Ryan (Natalie) Egierski, Lauren (Kevin) Mayoux, Amber (Riley) Smith, Chelsea Egierski, Stacie Skodinski, Collin Skodinski, Jamie (Patrick) O'Rear, Chad Canter, Matthew (Meredith) Canter, and Joseph Canter; and three great-grandchildren, Edward Charles Egierski, Brian Andrew O'Rear, and Veronica Paige Smith. Gloria was expecting two additional great-grandchildren due in November and January. Along with her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy Ghyselinck and Lucille Lambert; and three brothers, Kenneth, Leonard, and Norbert Smorin. Gloria worked for the South Bend Community School Corporation in Food Service for twenty-two years. She was a 1951 graduate of Riley High School, where she and her husband were high school sweethearts. She was a member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm on Friday, June 7, 2019 in Corpus Christi Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 pm in the church. Private family burial will take place in Highland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Corpus Christi Catholic Church, , or Harbor Light Hospice in Gloria's honor.