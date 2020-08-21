Gloria J. Michalski
Dec. 12, 1942 - August 18, 2020
NEW CARLISLE, IN -
Gloria J. Michalski, 77, of New Carlisle, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. She was born December 22, 1942, in South Bend, to the late Carl and Verna (Wagnerowski) Buzalski and was a lifelong area resident. She graduated from Washington High School Class of 1960. On January 30, 1965 in St. Adalbert Catholic Church, as Gloria Buzalski she married John Michalski, who survives. Also surviving are a stepsister, Joyce Avery of South Bend; a sister-in-law, Barbara (Larry, deceased) Bromley of New Carlisle; a niece, Rita (Dave) Cavin of Rolling Prairie; two nephews, Mark (Cheryl) and Michael (Ann) Bromley, both of New Carlisle; numerous great-nieces and nephews; and her loving cats, Bella and Tiger. Gloria worked for Barnhart Insurance in New Carlisle as a Billing Coordinator for 40 years. She was the Past President of the Women's Auxiliary at the American Legion Post #297 and a member of the Delta Theta Thau Sorority both of New Carlisle. Gloria was an avid fan of the University of Notre Dame's Fighting Irish football and basketball teams, and she enjoyed traveling, especially on trips to Vegas, with her family and friends. A visitation will be held from 11 to 2 p.m. EST Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 201 S. Filbert St., New Carlisle. A Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. EST in the funeral home. Burial at St. Joseph Cemetery will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, all donations may be made to Pet Refuge, Inc., 4626 S. Burnett Dr., South Bend, IN 46614. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com
.