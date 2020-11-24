Gloria J. Royce
Feb. 28, 1930 - Nov. 21, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Gloria J. Royce, 90, of South Bend, Indiana passed away at 8:10 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, in Wellbrooke of South Bend. Gloria was born on February 28, 1930 in South Bend to Joseph and Henrietta (Napieralski) Tobolski, and was a lifelong resident. She retired in 1995 from the South Bend Community School Corporation, where she worked in food service for 25 years. On May 3, 1952, in the Holy Cross Church Rectory, as Gloria J. Tobolski, she married Richard R. Royce, who preceded in death on August 19, 2009. Gloria is survived by her daughter, Janice (Richard) Koerting of Bristol, Indiana; two sons, Jeffrey Royce of Flower Mound, Texas and Dennis Royce of Carmel, Indiana; three grandchildren, Conor, Colin, and Cairenn O'Toole; and three brothers, James (Marilyn) Tobolski of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Paul (Lynn) Tobolski of New Carlisle, Indiana, and Tom (Peggy) Tobolski of South Bend, Indiana. A Catholic Funeral Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020, in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive. A visitation will take place from 2:30 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to Pet Refuge. Gloria was a member of Corpus Christi Parish. She spent a good part of her life taking care of others. When her mother became ill, she not only helped to take care of her but also her three younger brothers. Throughout her life she also took care of her stepmom, dad, and auntie. She was selfless in this regard. Gloria loved to cook and bake. She was known for her apple pie slices, nut rolls, and potato dumplings. She also took great pride in gardening and canning vegetables. Everyone loved her dill pickles and she was often asked for her recipe. Family and friends already miss her goodies. To send online condolences, please visit kaniewski.com
.