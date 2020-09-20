Gloria L. Porters
Oct. 30, 1925 - Sept. 11, 2020
SOUTH BEND , IN -
Gloria L. Porters, 94, of South Bend, Indiana passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020. She was born on October 30, 1925 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Edward and Esther A. (Olund) Porters. Gloria is survived by three daughters, Judy Jorgensen of Bridgeman, MI, Linda (Jamie) Martinez of Berwyn, IL, and Sandra Hernandez of Berwyn, IL; three sons, Frank Parris of Mishawaka, IN, Ramon “Ray” (Jeannie) Hernandez of South Bend, Indiana, and Robert “Bobby” Hernandez of Berwyn, IL; one daughter-in-law, Karen Hernandez, 18 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren. Gloria was also predeceased by two sons, Teddy “Rocky” Hernandez and Anthony “Tony” Hernandez; two sisters, Lorraine and Lois; and three brothers, Eddie, Earl, and Bob. Gloria loved to play Bingo, dice, and card games. A Celebration of Life will be held in Chicago at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer and Dementia Research in Gloria's honor. Online condolences can be left at www.kaniewski.com
