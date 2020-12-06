Gloria R. DeMeyer



May 2, 1930 - Nov. 28, 2020



MISHAWAKA, IN -



Gloria R. DeMeyer, 90, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Healthwin Specialized Care. Thanks to the supervision of Healthwin and The Center for Hospice Care, her passing was comfortable and peaceful, and she slipped away in her sleep.



Gloria was born in South Bend, IN on May 2, 1930, to the late Casimer and Hedwig (Sniadecki) Stachurski. In 1949 she married George J. DeMeyer, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Adeline Kubisiak, Ben Stachurski, and Ernie Stachurski. Gloria is survived by her children, Marlene (Craig) Schroeder, Colleen (Robert) Dickinson, and Brian (Cathy) DeMeyer; and grandchildren, Mathew Dickinson and Jaime Dickinson.



Gloria lived in the South Bend-Mishawaka area her entire life. She attended various public and parochial schools in South Bend, starting with Oliver School and ending with St. Joseph High School. Later, she worked at Wilson Brothers Shirt Factory as a seamstress until her children were born, after which time she was a full-time homemaker. Gloria loved getting a good deal at local garage and rummage sales and could be seen at these around the community. More than sales, she loved animals. Her many pets over the years included dogs, hamsters, mice, birds, and even a wild duck. A donation in her name to St. Joseph County Humane Society would be a great way to honor her memory.



No services at this time. Hahn Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the cremation and other arrangements.





