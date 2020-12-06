1/2
Gloria R. DeMeyer
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria R. DeMeyer

May 2, 1930 - Nov. 28, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN -

Gloria R. DeMeyer, 90, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Healthwin Specialized Care. Thanks to the supervision of Healthwin and The Center for Hospice Care, her passing was comfortable and peaceful, and she slipped away in her sleep.

Gloria was born in South Bend, IN on May 2, 1930, to the late Casimer and Hedwig (Sniadecki) Stachurski. In 1949 she married George J. DeMeyer, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Adeline Kubisiak, Ben Stachurski, and Ernie Stachurski. Gloria is survived by her children, Marlene (Craig) Schroeder, Colleen (Robert) Dickinson, and Brian (Cathy) DeMeyer; and grandchildren, Mathew Dickinson and Jaime Dickinson.

Gloria lived in the South Bend-Mishawaka area her entire life. She attended various public and parochial schools in South Bend, starting with Oliver School and ending with St. Joseph High School. Later, she worked at Wilson Brothers Shirt Factory as a seamstress until her children were born, after which time she was a full-time homemaker. Gloria loved getting a good deal at local garage and rummage sales and could be seen at these around the community. More than sales, she loved animals. Her many pets over the years included dogs, hamsters, mice, birds, and even a wild duck. A donation in her name to St. Joseph County Humane Society would be a great way to honor her memory.

No services at this time. Hahn Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the cremation and other arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hahn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved