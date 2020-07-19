1/1
Gloria R. Johnson
Gloria R. Johnson

Sept. 9, 1930 - July 11, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Gloria Johnson, 89, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 in her home.

Gloria was born September 9, 1930 in South Bend to the late Al and Harriet (Gorski) Wroblewski. Gloria loved to dance at St. Adalbert Hall, where she met the love of her life, Stephen Johnson; they married on June 6, 1953 in St. Adalbert Catholic Church; he preceded her in death on July 12, 2006 and are now together in each other's arms. Gloria was also preceded in death by a grandson, Brian Johnson II; granddaughter, Mishelle Johnson; and her loving grandmother, Michelina Gorski.

Those left to cherish the memory of Gloria include her sons, Brian M. Johnson and Daryl and his wife, Shavaugh Johnson, nine grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and many cousins and friends.

Gloria worked for the American City News; she retired after 37 years. She enjoyed dancing, word puzzles, cooking and baking. She loved potlucks at work. Gloria was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. Friends and family were very important to her.

Visitation will be held 10:00am to 11:00am on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, Mayflower Rd. with a Funeral Service to begin at 11:00am in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Riley Children's Hospital, 705 Riley Hospital Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46202 or a Hospice charity of choice. Condolences may be made at www.sjfh.net.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
