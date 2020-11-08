Gloria R. Megonnell
Nov. 5, 1935 - Nov. 5, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Gloria R. Megonnell, 85, of South Bend, Indiana passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 in her home. Gloria was born November 5, 1935 in South Bend, Indiana to the late Charles Kuskye and Ruth (Stanton) Kuskye. Gloria lived in South Bend, Indiana her whole life and graduated from Riley High School. On May 4, 1957, in South Bend, Indiana she married Ralph E. Megonnell who precedes her in death. Gloria and Ralph were married for 60 years. Gloria is also preceded in death by her two sons, Rick and Greg Megonnell; her parents, Charles and Ruth Kuskye; and her brother, Charles R. Kuskye. Gloria has two surviving children, Tammy (Graig) Moore of Mishawaka, Indiana and Paul (Cathy) Whalen of South Bend, Indiana. Also surviving is her stepson, Ralph “Buddy” (Kay) Megonnell of Ypsilanti, Michigan; eight grandchildren: Velvet and Jeremy Moore; Samantha (Dan) Garman; Travis and David (Nicole) Whalen; Rick Megonnell, Jessica (Alan) Christner, and Katrina (Mike) Zinn; 18 great-grandchildren; her daughter-in-law, Carmen Megonnell; and her sister-in-law, Rita Kuskye. Gloria worked at Kmart in South Bend, Indiana for 24 years until she retired from there. She enjoyed playing bingo and shopping. She loved animals. Memorial contributions may be directed to Pet Refuge. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery. To send online condolences, please visit kaniewski.com
