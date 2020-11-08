1/1
Gloria R. Megonnell
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria R. Megonnell

Nov. 5, 1935 - Nov. 5, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Gloria R. Megonnell, 85, of South Bend, Indiana passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 in her home. Gloria was born November 5, 1935 in South Bend, Indiana to the late Charles Kuskye and Ruth (Stanton) Kuskye. Gloria lived in South Bend, Indiana her whole life and graduated from Riley High School. On May 4, 1957, in South Bend, Indiana she married Ralph E. Megonnell who precedes her in death. Gloria and Ralph were married for 60 years. Gloria is also preceded in death by her two sons, Rick and Greg Megonnell; her parents, Charles and Ruth Kuskye; and her brother, Charles R. Kuskye. Gloria has two surviving children, Tammy (Graig) Moore of Mishawaka, Indiana and Paul (Cathy) Whalen of South Bend, Indiana. Also surviving is her stepson, Ralph “Buddy” (Kay) Megonnell of Ypsilanti, Michigan; eight grandchildren: Velvet and Jeremy Moore; Samantha (Dan) Garman; Travis and David (Nicole) Whalen; Rick Megonnell, Jessica (Alan) Christner, and Katrina (Mike) Zinn; 18 great-grandchildren; her daughter-in-law, Carmen Megonnell; and her sister-in-law, Rita Kuskye. Gloria worked at Kmart in South Bend, Indiana for 24 years until she retired from there. She enjoyed playing bingo and shopping. She loved animals. Memorial contributions may be directed to Pet Refuge. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery. To send online condolences, please visit kaniewski.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
11:00 AM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
NOV
11
Burial
Highland Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
(574) 277-4444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kaniewski Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved