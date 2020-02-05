|
Gloria Sophea
Campanale
June 16, 1927 - Jan. 29, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Gloria Sophea Campanale, age 92, passed away peacefully, after a long illness, surrounded by her family, on January 29, 2020 at Tanglewood Trace Assisted Living Community, Mishawaka, IN.
Gloria was born on June 16, 1927 in Elkhart, IN, to the late Herman and Irene (Leachman) Carlson. On September 13, 1958, she married Leonard Campanale in the Log Cabin Chapel at the University of Notre Dame. She was preceded in death by Leonard on July 29, 1989, and by her stepsister, Paige Rheinheimer. Gloria is survived by her beloved daughter, Lisa (Martin) Schreiber of Glen Ellyn, IL, and three adoring grandchildren, Erin Schreiber, Elizabeth (Austin) Bostock, and Patrick Schreiber.
Gloria was employed as a registered nurse prior to retirement and was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Parish at Notre Dame. A gifted singer, she was involved with various singing groups, including Sweet Adelines, International (River Bend Chorus), from which she was awarded Sweet Adeline of the Year in 1987 and performed at Carnegie Hall. More recently, she performed with local singing group, the Silvertones.
Gloria lived life to the fullest, with a sense of humor and infectious laugh that brought a smile to the face of every person she met. She radiated positivity throughout her life, even during her illness, which she never complained about. Gloria was a beautiful person, inside and out, and was truly loved by those who were blessed to have known her. Gloria is already greatly missed.
Family and friends will be received at the Palmer Funeral Home - Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN, on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 1:00-5:00pm EST. Visitation will also be held from 8:30-9:00am EST on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30am EST in Basilica of the Sacred Heart at University of Notre Dame. Graveside services and burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka, IN.
Thank you to Tanglewood Trace Assisted Living Community and Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care they provided to Gloria towards the end of her life. Memorials in memory of Gloria may be made to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, 230 W. Catalpa, Suite D, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or online at www.heartlandhospicefund.org.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 5, 2020