Glory L. Einhorn



April 27, 1939 - July 6, 2019



NILES, MI - Glory L. Einhorn, 80, of Niles, passed away in Memorial Hospital in South Bend on Saturday, July 6, 2019.



She was born on April 27, 1939 in Chicago, IL to the late Lee and Catherine (Bieszczat) Maager.



Glory is preceded in death by her parents and three sons, Paul, Michael, and Stephen.



On April 11, 1959 in Bloomington, IL she married John G. Einhorn who survives.



She is also survived by her children, John D. (Roxanne) Einhorn of Plymouth, IN, Catherine L. (Stephen) Wright of Niles, and Maria L. Einhorn of South Bend, IN; and grandchildren, Casandra (Weslee) Ennis, Mark (Kayla) Einhorn, Dustin Wright, Gregory (Heather) Wright, Karla Wright, Arthur (Tiffany) Smith, and Thomas Stears. Glory is also survived by her sister, Kathleen (Carl) DeLand of Niles and her brother, Lee C. (Joyce) Maager of East Jordan, MI.



Glory graduated from Cassopolis High School Class of 1956. In her younger years, she was active in 4-H. She showed pigs and cows at the Cass County Fair. At age 16, she worked at the Cassopolis Dairy bar and helped on the Cassopolis Library traveling book bus. Later, with her children, she was involved in the Cass County 5-H (4-H) Horse Club. Glory helped her children when they were in 4-H showing horses and dogs. Glory was an active member of the West Side Seventh Day Adventist Church. She was a former Personal Ministry Leader.



Glory enjoyed sewing and gardening. At home she was known as the “Lead Foreman” at the family asparagus farm. She drove the home-made asparagus picker with her three children/nieces/nephews on their 6 acre asparagus field. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed canning. Glory dearly loved all of her dogs; she trained and groomed them all.



Visitation for Glory will be on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm in Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home, 615 E. Main St., Niles. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Niles West Side Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1105 Grant St., Niles. Burial will follow at Mission Hills Cemetery.



Memorial donations in Glory's name may be made to the church.



Online condolences, stories, and memories may be shared at www.halbritterwickens.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on July 9, 2019