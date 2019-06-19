Home

Oct. 19, 1935 - June 17, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Goldie M. Beck, 83, of South Bend, passed away on Monday, June 17 in the Grand Emerald Place of South Bend. Goldie was born on October 19, 1935 in Mishawka to the late Arthur and Stella (Cambrin) Brown. Goldie married the love of her life, Charles F. Beck, in Mishawaka on June 21, 1952. He preceded her in death on October 16, 2004. Goldie worked at local Walgreen stores for many years. She was a member of the Mishawaka First Church of the Nazarene.

Goldie is survived by her son, David W. Beck of Mishawaka; her sister, Nancy Edwards of New York; and a brother-in-law, Harold Colburn, along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Marthetta Witham and Geraldine Colburn, along with 2 brothers, Gerald and Eldon Brown.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, June 21 from 6:00 until 8:00pm in the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main St., and one hour prior to the service. A service celebrating Goldie's life will be held on Saturday, June 22 at 11:00am with Pastor Greg Compton officiating. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Fairview Cemetery of Mishawaka.
Published in South Bend Tribune on June 19, 2019
