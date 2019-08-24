|
Gordon Compton
May 29, 1944 - Aug. 21, 2019
ELKHART, IN - Gordon “Kim” E. Compton, 75, of Elkhart, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the Hearth of Juday Creek in Granger.
He was born May 29, 1944 in Denver, CO to Dr. Walter and Phoebe Compton. His family returned to their roots in Elkhart in 1948 after his father completed his term of service, training doctors and nurses during WWII. He married Nancy Stouder who survives along with a son, Gordon Compton II, (Melinda Morgan) and 7 grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters, Cynthia Mosher and Phoebe Compton; 2 stepsons, Sean (Gretchen) Stouder and Rob (Kerri) Stouder; brother-in-law, Don (Teresa) Lechlitner; and sister-in-law, Barb (Chuck) Haarer. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Walter Compton, Jr.; and his beloved sister, Joan Compton.
His granddaughter Haley was his pride and joy, as he loved following her in athletics and academically, and was known as “grandpa” to many of Haley's friends. He also loved Klinger Lake and doing water sports, and enjoyed attending athletic events at Elkhart Memorial, especially tennis. He dearly loved his dog Ziggy. He loved music, cruises, history, Jeeps, and especially loved Key West and went every year to Super Power Boat Races.
Gordon graduated from Mercersburg Academy, Purdue University, and the University of Virginia. He is a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity, and associate member of the Indiana Sheriff's Association, where he completed his law enforcement training and served as a reserve officer for the Elkhart County Sheriff Department. He was a volunteer in the Elkhart Probation Department and also a lifetime member of the NRA. He was a longtime member of both the Kiwanis and Optimist Clubs of Elkhart. He was a member of the Jumpin' Joe Ski Club. He was employed for 23 years at Miles Laboratories of Elkhart and later became CEO of Compton Investment Corp. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church.
He collected many things: canes, hats, knives, anything nautical, and especially Purdue and New Orleans Saint memorabilia.
Visitation will be 4 to 8 pm Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 at Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, 1531 Cobblestone Blvd., Elkhart, IN 46514. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 am Tuesday, Aug. 27 at the First Presbyterian Church, 200 East Beardsley Ave., Elkhart, IN 46514 with Rev. Dr. Sally Wicks officiating.
Memorials for Gordon may be made to the of Elkhart County, 922 East Colfax Ave., South Bend, IN 46617. Online condolences may be made on the funeral home website.
And Gordon would gladly want this closed with... “Boiler Up”
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 24, 2019