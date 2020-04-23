|
|
Gordon Daniel Byer
April 11, 1930 - April 19, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Gordon Daniel Byer, Jr., 90 years old, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the Miller's Merry Manor in Plymouth, IN. Mr. Byer was born on April 11, 1930 in LaPorte, IN to the late Gordon and Dorothy (Kasier) Byer, Sr. He resided in Florida for 35 years. In 1978 Gordon married Angela Mary (Badowski) DeLee who preceded him in death.
Gordon is survived by three daughters from a previous marriage, Linda (Al) Cockey of Kilgore, TX, Nancy L. (Don) Whiteman of South Bend, and Pamela (Kenneth) VonderHaar of St. Louis, MO; stepdaughter, Carolyn Young of Mishawaka; stepson, Jack (Kathy Ann) DeLee of Cassopolis, MI; seven grandchildren, Scott (Andrea) Geans, Lisa (Alan) Schrope, Daniel (Kristine) Geans, Ginny (David) Shackow, Don R. Whiteman, Aaron VonderHaar, and Grant VonderHaar; and seven great-grandchildren. Gordon is also survived by two sisters, Delores Minix of Rochester, IN and Joyce Ann (Robert) Shook of Nashville, IN; and one brother, Richard “Mack” (Joanne) Byer of Knox.
Gordon retired as a station crew supervisor from I & M Electric Company after 35+ years of employment. He proudly served his country during the Korean War with the United States Navy. He was a member of the Moose Lodge, American Legion, Knox Masonic Lodge 639, F & AM, Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite, and the Orak Shrine in Michigan City.
Due to the Coronavirus restrictions, a memorial service will be scheduled at the Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, South Bend once the restrictions are lifted. After the memorial service, a military graveside service will be held at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Gordon D. Byer, Jr. may be donated to the Orak Shrine, 3848 N. Frontage Road, Michigan City, IN 46360. Online condolences may be offered to the Byer family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 23, 2020