Gordon E. Enfield
1927 - 2020
Gordon E. Enfield

July 23, 1927 - Nov. 6, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN -

Gordon E. Enfield, 93 years old, peacefully passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at Creekside Village. He was born July 23, 1927 in Mishawaka, IN to the late Herschel and Lura (Tennant) Enfield. On February 7, 1953 in South Bend, Gordon married the love of his life, Esther Jane Weaver, who preceded him in death in 2016.

Gordon taught at Greene Elementary school as a 5th grade teacher for almost 30 years within the South Bend School Corporation. He attended Bethel College earning his degree and Indiana University for his Masters. These achievements were some of his pride and joys. He ministered in Fort Wayne while attending college. He also worked at Studebakers on an assembly line. He was also a lifelong member of Gospel Center Missionary Church in South Bend. He was always a witness for his faith.

Gordon is survived by his sisters, Gloria Whiteman of South Bend and Patricia Woods of Mishawaka, IN; several nieces and nephews; his best friend, Ken Buel; and Gordon's best neighbors, Ron and Amy Zehner, who were always the perfect neighbors. Along with his loving wife and parents, Gordon is preceded in death by his sisters, Donnabelle Cain, Marilyn Casper, and Beverly Metz; and brothers, Doug Enfield and George Enfield.

Services for Gordon will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, Nov 9, at the Gospel Center Missionary Church, 930 S. 30th Street, South Bend, IN 46615. Graveside services and burial will follow at Chapel Hill Cemetery, Osceola, IN. The family will receive friends starting at 11:00 a.m. Monday at the church. Arrangements for the Enfield family are under the care of Palmer Funeral Home-River Park Chapel.

Expressions of sympathy on behalf of Gordon Enfield may be offered to Gospel Center Missionary Church, 930 S. 30th Street, South Bend, IN 46615. Online condolences to the family can be sent at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
11:00 AM
Gospel Center Missionary Church
NOV
9
Service
01:00 PM
Gospel Center Missionary Church
NOV
9
Graveside service
Gospel Center Missionary Church
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
(574) 289-2848
