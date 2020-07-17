1/1
Gordon Eric Kirkham
1933 - 2020
Gordon Eric Kirkham

Dec. 10, 1933 - July 13, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Gordon Eric Kirkham, 86, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Memorial Hospital. He was born in Hull, England, on December 10, 1933.

Left to cherish Gordon's memory are his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at Noon Monday, July 20 at Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel, 3718 South Michigan St., South Bend, IN 46614. Friends may visit the family beginning at 10:00 am until the time of the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Baptist Church, 5715 Miami Road, South Bend, IN 46614. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.

Sincere thanks to the ICU Medical team at Memorial Hospital for their compassionate care of Gordon.


Published in South Bend Tribune from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes
JUL
20
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
