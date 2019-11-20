|
Gordon Haggin
May. 20, 1932 - Nov. 17, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Gordon A. “Bud” Haggin, 87, of South Bend passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019. He was born May 20, 1932 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Rozell Stoner and Dorothy Brown. On August 18, 1961 in South Bend, he married Barbara (Fenzau) Haggin, who survives.
Also surviving are his daughters, Pamela (William) Chapman and Tammy (John) Russell; sons, Steve (Karla) Haggin and Gary (Laura) Haggin; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Ronald “Butch” (Glenyce) Haggin. In addition to his parents, Bud is preceded by his daughter, Jo Ellen Brogan; and sister, Lillian Griffith.
Bud served his country in the United States Air Force. He was stationed in Africa and England where he worked on airplane engines. In 1956, he began work as a glazier, later becoming a journeyman in the trade and retiring in 1997. After retiring, he drove vans for Martin's Supermarkets for 10 years. In his free time, Bud travelled with his wife and family, taking road trips across the country and enjoying several cruises to Hawaii, Alaska, and the Bahamas, collecting hats everywhere they went. Bud enjoyed crossword puzzles, going to auctions, working on his miniature train displays, and tinkering around with CB radios, using the handle “Glass Breaker”. Bud was a loving husband and wonderful father. He was a hard worker and couldn't stand to sit still.
Funeral services for Bud will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Noon at Palmer Funeral Home-River Park, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home one hour prior to services. Burial will take place at Southlawn Cemetery.
Contributions in memory of Bud may be made to the Alzheimer's and Dementia Services of Northern Indiana, 922 E. Colfax Ave., South Bend, IN 46617.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 20, 2019