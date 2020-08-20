Gordon Reif
Feb. 4, 1938 - August 16, 2020
ELKHART, IN - Gordon Allan Reif, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 16, 2020.
Gordon A. leaves behind his lifelong love of 52 years, wife Rose Marie; children, Judith Anne (Michael) Green of Mishawaka and Gordon John (Michelle) of New Carlisle, IN; five grandchildren, Michael Allan Christopher Green, Victoria Anne Green, Gordon Thomas Reif, Justin Mitchell Reif, and Trenton Joseph Robert Reif; as well as two grand-puppies, Lily Rose and Molly.
Gordon A. was born on February 4, 1938 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Gordon Phillip and Martha (Albrecht) Reif.
On June 8, 1968, Gordon married the love of his life, Rose Marie (Ewald).
Gordon attended Purdue University where he graduated with a Mechanical Engineering degree. He went to work for Bendix in Mishawaka, then South Bend for 33 years.
Gordon was a member of the South Bend Bendix Management Club and South Bend Power Squadron; he loved boating. He was a 40-year member of the John Purdue Club, life member of the Purdue Alumni Association, and a diehard supporter and fan of the Purdue football and men's and women's basketball teams. He bled black and gold ... Boiler Up! He enjoyed attending sporting events, especially those for his grandchildren. He loved giving “Grunter” hugs!
Gordon was a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church in Mishawaka, IN where he served as an Elder, Deacon, and Trustee. He was a man of great faith and instilled that into his children and grandchildren.
He enjoyed spending his summer in Northern Ontario, Canada at the family cabin on “Island 199” where he shared his love of fishing, boating, and swimming in the lake with his family. Walleye and blueberries off the bush were favorites. He and Rose traveled the United States often after his retirement, and especially a Grand Canyon river rafting trip with four dear friends. They wintered in Lake Havasu in Arizona for 14 years; they hiked the Grand Canyon and have also been to Alaska and back.
Visitation will be Friday, August 21, 2020 from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 West 8th Street, Mishawaka, IN 46544. The Funeral service will be on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00am at First Presbyterian Church in Mishawaka, IN, with visitation for an hour prior to services. Pastor Daniel Cho will be officiating. Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19, social distancing will be enforced and face masks required.
Private gravesite service will be held at a later date at Spring Grove Cemetery in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Donations can be made to First Presbyterian Church, Mishawaka; and Center for Hospice Foundation, 22579 Old US 20, Elkhart, IN 46516.
