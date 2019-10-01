Home

Swem Chapel
301 W. Front Street
Buchanan, MI 49107
269 695-6881
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Swem Chapel
301 W. Front Street
Buchanan, MI 49107
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Buchanan Christian Church
112 W. 3rd St.
Buchanan, IN
View Map
Gordon Steven "Steve" Quick


1948 - 2019
Gordon Steven “Steve” Quick

Oct. 27, 1948 - Sept. 29, 2019

GALIEN, MI - Gordon Steven “Steve” Quick, 70, of Galien, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019, with his family by his side at Hanson Hospice Center, Stevensville.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 am on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Buchanan Christian Church, 112 W. 3rd St., Buchanan. Burial will follow in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Buchanan. Visitation will be held from 6-8 pm on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Swem Chapel, 301 W. Front St., Buchanan, MI. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution or non-perishable donation in Steve's name to RAM Love, Inc. 708 Red Bud Tr., North, Buchanan, MI. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at www.swemchapel.com.

Steve was born on October 27, 1948, to Gordon and Virginia Quick in Niles. He graduated from Buchanan High School in 1967. After graduation, Steve began classes at Angola College and eventually started his apprenticeship as a Tool & Die Maker with Weldun International. He remained with that company for over thirty years before working his last ten with Dane Systems. On August 18, 1973, he married Linda Lou Redfern at Buchanan Church of Christ. Steve loved fishing, camping and playing softball. He was an avid Bears, Yankees and Lakers fan. Steve was an active member at Buchanan Christian Church, where he was an Elder. He also had a strong passion for RAM Love and enjoyed volunteering his time. Most of all, Steve cherished his family.

Steve is survived by his wife of 46 years, Linda; children, Matthew Quick, Shana Quick; brother, Joseph (Donna) Quick; sister-in-law, Kristy Quick and many nieces, nephews, friends and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Virginia Quick and brother, Jack Quick.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 1, 2019
