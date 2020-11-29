Gracalee Cox
Dec. 23, 1933 - Nov. 17, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN -
Gracalee Cox, 86, passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior on November 17, 2020. She was born December 23, 1933 in South Bend, the daughter of the late Lyle E. and Ada M. (Wetmore) Hubbard.
She was first married to George David Enfield (deceased). To their union, they were blessed with four children: sons, David Lee Enfield (deceased) (wife Penny) of High Level, Alberta, Canada and Daniel Enfield of Mishawaka; and daughters, Susan K. (Bradley) Barnard and Carol A. (Steve) Toth, both of South Bend. Her second marriage to John H. Riffle blessed her with four stepchildren: Barbara J. Smudzinski (deceased), John (Mary Jo) Riffle of Macy, IN, Dennis Riffle of Rochester, IN, and Janelle (Robert) Sawdon of South Bend. Her third marriage was to Donald Cox (deceased) of Mishawaka. In the subsequent years of her widowhood she was additionally blessed with the wonderful friendship of her long-time friend, Mel Conard, who resides now in St. Joseph, MI. Gracalee had 23 grandchildren: Rhonda, Brianne, Brad Jr., Nathanael, Rena, Rayne, Andrea, Jessica, Tyler, Henry, Jennica, Jayme, John, Bronwyn, Alan, David, Stevie, Marian, Bryan, David, Debbie, Patricia, and Michael, numerous great-grandchildren, and even a few great-great-grandchildren, some from here, some from Canada. Gracalee is also survived by a niece, Pattie (Kuhn) Lawson of St. Louis, MO. She was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy ‘Patsy' Kuhn of St. Louis.
Gracalee was a good mother to the eight children under her care. She worked at the Credit Bureau of South Bend in her younger years and later as a Certified Home Health Aide in both Gulfport, FL and Mishawaka for many years. She was a long-time member of the South Bend First Church of the Nazarene. The adventure of her life was to go on a work and witness mission to Malawi, Africa. She enjoyed bowling, going to concerts at the Blue Gate with her friends, going out to eat, and watching classic old movies. She had many friends and acquaintances who loved her for her friendly manner and cheerful smile.
A Memorial service will be held for Gracalee at 1:00 PM, with visitation starting at 12:00 PM, Wednesday, December 2, at the South Bend First Church of the Nazarene, 51690 Ironwood Road, South Bend, IN 46635. The wearing of masks and social distancing guidelines will be followed. A zoom service will be provided for those who cannot attend. Information will be on the McGann Hay website. Graveside service and burial, for family only, will follow at Riverview Cemetery, South Bend.
Arrangements for the family are under the care of McGann Hay Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, or for zoom information, please visit www.McGannHay.com
.