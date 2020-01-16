|
Grace A. Tetzlaff
July 30, 1941 - Jan. 13, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Grace A. Tetzlaff, 78 years old, passed away at 11:40 p.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Hospice House, South Bend. Grace was born on July 30, 1941 in Jackson, MI to the late Roger D. and Grace E. Hamel. She was a graduate of Niles High School, Class of 1959. On October 30, 1971 in South Bend, Grace and Harry “Gene” Tetzlaff were united in marriage and celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary.
Surviving Grace, along with her loving husband Gene, is her sister, Mary Heskett of Niles, MI; nephews, Roger and Michael Heskett; and nieces, Cindy (Steve) Stauffer and Tammy (Jim) Farmer. She was preceded in death by her two four-legged friends, Mocha and Puddin whom she loved and cherished every day. Mochy passed away on July 15, 2001 and Puddin on August 29, 2017. Cassie and Ellie, her neighbor's four-legged buddies, were her buddies too.
As per Grace's wishes, there will be no services or visitation. After cremation, a private burial will be held at Sumption Prairie Cemetery in South Bend. Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Grace A. Tetzlaff may be donated to the Center for Hospice Care, 111 Sunnybrook Court, South Bend, IN 46637. Online condolences may be offered at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 16, 2020