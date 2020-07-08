1/2
Grace Drew
1923 - 2020
GRANGER, IN - Grace Morgan Drew, 97, of Granger, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Grace was born February 20, 1923 in Dearborn Co., Indiana, the daughter of (the late) H. Carl & Mary E. (Young) Morgan. On August 6, 1950, Grace Morgan married William B. Drew (Sr.) in Bright, IN; he preceded her in death on March 8, 1998 after 47 years of marriage. Grace had a long association with Shopper's Fair and Hook's Drugs over the years. She attended the former Harris Prairie Church in Granger, and was an accomplished private pilot, having obtained her pilot's license in her 20's. She was also an avid photography enthusiast, as well as an excellent seamstress, who custom made beautiful wedding gowns and bridesmaids dresses for her family, in addition to much of their clothing growing up. Grace was devoted to her faith, and to her family & friends; her children never hesitate to say that Grace was a “Wonderful Mom” and often referred to her as their “Guiding Light” as they navigated through life. In addition to her husband Bill, Grace was also preceded in death by her infant son, Warren Drew and her grandson, Daniel Kish. She is survived by her daughters, Lisa (Charles) Jones of Elkhart, Joan (John) Kish of South Bend, and Laura Bailey of Mishawaka; her son, William B. (Kimberly) Drew, Jr. of Granger; grandchildren, Justina Kramer of New Paris, Timothy (Danielle) Kish of Indianapolis, Jeffrey (Emily) Kish of Vandalia MI, Alissa (Jeremy) Ryder of Granger, Trace Bailey of Mishawaka, Katelyn Drew, Kristiann Drew, & Jonathan Drew, all of Granger, and 10 great-grandchildren. Grace is also survived by her brother, Carl (Wanda) Morgan of Middletown, OH and her sister-in-law, Betty Drew of Connersville. Funeral Services are 10:00 Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy. Visitation is from 4-8pm Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in the funeral home. Grace will be laid to rest with her husband Bill, in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. The family's preferred memorial is the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231. To share a remembrance of Grace or to offer condolences to her family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.


