Grace M. Geraghty
1921 - 2020
Grace M. Geraghty

Sept. 29, 1921 - Sept. 22, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Grace M. Geraghty, 98, of South Bend, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the Sanctuary at Holy Cross. She was born on September 29, 1921, in South Bend, to the late Leroy and Tekla Hess and was a lifelong area resident. She graduated from South Bend Central High School. On January 27, 1921, as Grace Hess, she married Clyde Geraghty and they had five children together. She was preceded in death by two children, Patrick Geraghty and Barbara Powers; two grandchildren, Daniel Floran and Colin O'Brien, a son-in-law, Arden Floran; three brothers, Chuck, Carl, and Henry Hess; and two sisters, Betty Cassler and Elsie Wooley. Grace is survived by her brother, George (Sue) Hess of California; three daughters, Darlene Floran of South Bend, Marigrace (Dean) Vollman of Montana, and Cindy (Tom) Santilli, both of Mishawaka; 13 grandchildren: Vicky O'Brien, Christine Farkas, David Floran, Lee Floran, Brian Rose, Jennifer Bethel, Eric Rose, Erin Santilli, Michael Powers, Michelle, Angela, Kristen and Tony Santilli; 35 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren; and a great-great-great-grandchild. Grace loved to work in her yard. She was a lover of the outdoors and bingo. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother and would do anything she could to make her family happy. Visitation will be from 11 to 1 p.m. Monday, September 28, 2020 at the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. in the funeral home, with burial to follow in Saint Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com. The family would like to thank Holy Cross for their care and a special thanks to Lucille for her loving heart.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
SEP
28
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
SEP
28
Burial
Saint Joseph Valley Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
(574) 277-4444
