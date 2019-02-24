Grace Milovich Dimich



Aug. 27, 1928 - Feb. 10, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Grace Milovich Dimich passed away on Feb. 10, 2019 of natural causes. She was born on August 27, 1928 and raised in South Bend, Indiana. Her parents, Elijah and Vida Milovich were immigrants from Serbia/Montenegro who enriched Grace's life with their country's customs and culture. From her teen years to retirement, Grace was a vivacious, bold, and energetic woman with a wry sense of humor. Early on she was an amazing seamstress who sewed slipcovers, daughters' outfits, formals, and her husbands' sports jackets. With her husband Cy Dimich, she loved to dance, to play tennis and bridge, to cross country ski, and to prepare Serbian dishes. A major highlight was taking a trip with her family to the former Yugoslavia, driving through the amazing country and being able to speak in Serbian with relatives who lived in her parents' villages of Grahovo and Belgrade. After her divorce, she moved to Sarasota, FL, where she met her sweet companion, Wes Bearden, in traffic school. They continued to have a rich life of social activities as well as enjoying the jazz scene with friends. She was the last of 8 siblings to survive. She appreciated her nieces and nephews reaching out to her as well as Wes's attentive daughters. In the days before her passing, she was able to reflect on many good things: creating her own businesses in South Bend -- Bridesmaids Originals and the Tennis Corner; taking classes at the School of Art and Design in Chicago; designing and decorating her home in Woodland Park; and appreciating her neighbors, bridge friends and the staff / guests of Casa Blanca. She relished time spent with her grandchildren, Seth Spalsbury (Tracy), Stephanie Spalsbury (Vico Cunha), and Lea Carey (Matt Jones), and precious great-grandchild, Chase Spalsbury. Her daughters, Denise Spalsbury of Sarasota and Connie Carey (Steve) of Santa Rosa, CA are so appreciative of her talents and her encouragements. Private services will be held early this summer in South Bend. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Peter and Paul Serbian Church-South Bend or to .