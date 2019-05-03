Graciela Caballero



Oct. 9, 1972 - April 26, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Graciela Caballero, 46, of North Scott Street, South Bend, IN, passed away April 26, 2019 at Memorial Hospital, South Bend, IN.



Graciela was born October 9, 1972 in Weslaco, TX, to Vidal and Elvira Rodriguia Caballero. She worked as a phlebotomist for South Bend Medical Foundation and The Women's Pavilion. She loved her children, oldies music, and she took pride in her community.



Survivors left to cherish her loving memory include her daughter, Gabriella Marie Gillon; two sons, Joseph Caballero and Michael Angel Smylie; two grandchildren, Arya Hope Caballero and Kion Lamar Logan all of South Bend, IN; her father, Vidal Caballero, Sr. of Donna, TX; mother, Elvira Caballero of South Bend, IN; one sister, Maribel Caballero of Herrington, TX; four brothers, Vidal Caballero and Joseph Caballero both of South Bend, IN, Gabriel Caballero and Louis Silva both of Monet, MO; other family members, Lovely Rita Ramos, Tayna Turnock, and Elizabeth Rhodes all of South Bend, IN, along with other relatives and friends.



Services will be held at Alford's Mortuary on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1:30 p.m., with visitation being held at Alford's Mortuary from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.



Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.