Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
Resources
More Obituaries for Graciela Caballero
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Graciela Caballero

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Graciela Caballero Obituary
Graciela Caballero

Oct. 9, 1972 - April 26, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Graciela Caballero, 46, of North Scott Street, South Bend, IN, passed away April 26, 2019 at Memorial Hospital, South Bend, IN.

Graciela was born October 9, 1972 in Weslaco, TX, to Vidal and Elvira Rodriguia Caballero. She worked as a phlebotomist for South Bend Medical Foundation and The Women's Pavilion. She loved her children, oldies music, and she took pride in her community.

Survivors left to cherish her loving memory include her daughter, Gabriella Marie Gillon; two sons, Joseph Caballero and Michael Angel Smylie; two grandchildren, Arya Hope Caballero and Kion Lamar Logan all of South Bend, IN; her father, Vidal Caballero, Sr. of Donna, TX; mother, Elvira Caballero of South Bend, IN; one sister, Maribel Caballero of Herrington, TX; four brothers, Vidal Caballero and Joseph Caballero both of South Bend, IN, Gabriel Caballero and Louis Silva both of Monet, MO; other family members, Lovely Rita Ramos, Tayna Turnock, and Elizabeth Rhodes all of South Bend, IN, along with other relatives and friends.

Services will be held at Alford's Mortuary on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1:30 p.m., with visitation being held at Alford's Mortuary from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY. Visit our webpage to send family condolences at: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alford's Mortuary
Download Now