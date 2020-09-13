Greg “Buffalo”
Benavides Jr.
July 6, 1959 - Sept. 10, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Greg “Buffalo” Benavides Jr., 61, of South Bend, passed away Sept. 10, 2020. Surviving are siblings, Jon Alvarado, Philip Alvarado, Diana Meza, Joe Alvarado, Frances Cruz, Mary Gutierrez, Zoila Carrillo, & Rodney Coronado, numerous nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by parents, Gregorio Benavides Sr. & Matilda “Masie” Alvarado. Because of his love for Thanksgiving, a celebration of Greg's life will be held late November. To view full obit & updates to Greg's celebration of life info, visit our website, www.CruzFamilyFH.com
.