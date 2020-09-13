1/1
Greg "Buffalo" Benavides Jr.
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Greg's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Greg “Buffalo”

Benavides Jr.

July 6, 1959 - Sept. 10, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Greg “Buffalo” Benavides Jr., 61, of South Bend, passed away Sept. 10, 2020. Surviving are siblings, Jon Alvarado, Philip Alvarado, Diana Meza, Joe Alvarado, Frances Cruz, Mary Gutierrez, Zoila Carrillo, & Rodney Coronado, numerous nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by parents, Gregorio Benavides Sr. & Matilda “Masie” Alvarado. Because of his love for Thanksgiving, a celebration of Greg's life will be held late November. To view full obit & updates to Greg's celebration of life info, visit our website, www.CruzFamilyFH.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cruz Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Osceola
1109 Lincolnway West
Osceola, IN 46561
(574) 674-8460
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cruz Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Osceola

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved