Swem Chapel
301 W. Front Street
Buchanan, MI 49107
(269) 695-6881
Greggery Allen Williams


1967 - 2020
Greggery Allen Williams Obituary
Greggery Allen

Williams

Oct. 15, 1967 - March 27, 2020

NILES, MI - Greggery Allen “Too Tall” Williams, 52, of Niles, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, of natural causes.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to current events. Those wishing to send a condolence or memory for the family to reflect on may do so at www.swemchapel.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Swem Chapel, Buchanan.

Gregg was born on October 15, 1967, in Buchanan, MI. In school, Gregg was a great athlete and loved sports. He worked the majority of his life in construction and most recently for Thor Motor Coach, which he enjoyed. Gregg was a Notre Dame fan and a die-hard Steelers fan. Over the years he played on several pool leagues and men's slow pitch softball, enjoyed throwing darts, and drinking his Budweiser and Apple Pie. Gregg had a wide sense of humor and could get anybody to smile with his witty remarks. He had a heart of gold and was an incredibly selfless man, constantly putting others' needs before his own. Most of all, Gregg cherished time spent with his family and grandkids, making sure they were always taken care of.

Gregg is survived by his children: Krystal Williams and Buddy (Heather) Williams, and their mother, Karol Williams; Mackenzie Helms and Hannah Williams, and their mother, Bobbie Jo Helms; grandchildren, Donavan “Ducky”, Kaylana “Bookah”, Tayvion “Pitty Pit Pit”, Matthew “Mater”, Kamdyn “Killa Kam”, Zevon “Wolfie”, Kalliyan “Buggy”, Kalayah “Buzz,” and Kacen “Bud”; siblings, James (Maggie) Haygood, Jeff (Raina) Haygood, Laurie Williams-Simmons, Walter Williams, Jr., and Michael (Judee) Williams; stepfather, Larry Freeling, and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Walter Williams, Sr.; mother, Patricia (Moore) Freeling; and brother, Charlie Williams.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 5, 2020
