Gregorio Balderas, Jr.
Sept. 17, 1949 - Sept. 20, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Gregorio R. Balderas, Jr., 70, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 surrounded by his family. Greg was born September 17, 1949 to the late Gregorio & Dolores (Rodriguez) Balderas, Sr. He was also preceded in death by his brother Guadalupe Balderaz, and sisters Consuela Cruz, Francisca Garcia, and Librada Cruz. On September 15, 2012 Greg married Chrislin (Sparks) Balderas; she survives along with children, Angela (Chris) Bargellini, Michelle (Tony Pellico) Balderas, Gregorio (Marcy) C. Balderas, III, Gabriel Balderas, Nicole Balderas, Ricardo (Tiffany) Balderas, Corey Balderas, Amy Young, Stacy (Marvin) Podemski, Angela Young, Jessica (Josh) Markin; 23 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; brothers, Raul (Rita) Carrasco, Alfredo Balderas, and Roger (Debbie) Balderas; close friends Johnny (Pam) Delon; brothers-in-law Rich (Debbie) Sparks, Don (Nancy) Sparks and Bob (Cindy Samo) Sparks; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Greg retired in 1995 from Ameritech after 30 years of service. In 1973 Greg was USBCA All-Events City Champion. He was also a Loyal Order of the Moose member, and a player/coach on the 6-time champion Los Angeles baseball team in the Mexican-American baseball league. Greg loved his two little girls, Sox and Dottie, his Australian Shepherd/Lab mixes. He was an avid White Sox, Bears and Notre Dame fan. Greg enjoyed all music, was a drummer in several bands over the years and would never say “No” to karaoke. Greg had a great sense of humor and was always cracking jokes. He was a huge history buff and knew everything about the Civil War. Above all else, Greg loved his family. Visitation for Greg will be held 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, with a Rosary to be prayed during, in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. A Funeral Ceremony will take place at 11:00 am on Thursday, September 26, 2019 in the Funeral Home Chapel with a one hour visitation prior to the Funeral Ceremony. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 23, 2019