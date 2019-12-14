|
|
Gregory Alan Rondot
Feb. 14, 1962 - Dec. 9, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Gregory Alan Rondot, age 57, of Mishawaka, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019 at the Center for Hospice in South Bend. Greg was born February 14, 1962 in Mishawaka, Indiana. He was employed for over 40 years as a painter working for Alex Jensen Paint Store and later for himself.
Greg is survived by his father, Dennis Rondot of Mishawaka, his mother, Judy (Ries) Stockabarger, and his children, Nikki Martinez of Elkhart, Eddy Rondot of South Bend, and Misty Boyd of Indianapolis. Also surviving are his siblings, Mike (Cathy) Abbiehl of Mishawaka, Mary Perry of Osceola, Kim Cupp of Goshen, Pam Nelson of Syracuse, Indiana, and Rhona Stockabarger of Elkhart. He is also survived by four grandchildren. Preceding him in death was his mom, Margie Rondot, his brothers-in-law, John Rantz and Denny Perry, and his great-grandson, Demetrius Birtha Jr.
Pastor Mike Beasley will officiate the Celebration of Greg's life at 1pm Monday, December 16, 2019 at Smith's Downtown, 110 Lincolnway East, in Mishawaka. Cruz Family Funeral Home of Osceola has been entrusted with his care.
Greg enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing, camping, and mushroom hunting. He also enjoyed going to races, especially the Indianapolis 500 and the Michigan 500. Most of all, Greg was very close to his siblings, and his memory will live on in the hearts of those he left here on Earth.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Center for Hospice, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, Indiana 46544. To light a virtual candle or leave a message of condolence for Greg's family, please visit our website at www.CruzFamilyFH.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 14, 2019