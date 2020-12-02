1/1
Gregory David Simpson II
1982 - 2020
Gregory David

Simpson II

Jan. 4, 1982 - Nov. 22, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Gregory David Simpson II of South Bend passed away peacefully Nov. 22, 2020. He loved Christmas, birthdays, Aladdin, Happy Days, & game shows. He will be dearly missed by his Mama (Carolyn) & Papa (Don), sissy Ashley, nephew Trent, Greg & Greg, Donna & John, a large extended family, & his favorite caregivers, Sarah, Simba, Harry, Jonathan, & Nigel. The family expresses gratitude to Center for Hospice Care, especially Nurse Brittany. A private family service was held at Cruz Family Funeral Home & St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cruz Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1109 Lincolnway West
Osceola, IN 46561
574-674-8460
