Gregory David
Simpson II
Jan. 4, 1982 - Nov. 22, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Gregory David Simpson II of South Bend passed away peacefully Nov. 22, 2020. He loved Christmas, birthdays, Aladdin, Happy Days, & game shows. He will be dearly missed by his Mama (Carolyn) & Papa (Don), sissy Ashley, nephew Trent, Greg & Greg, Donna & John, a large extended family, & his favorite caregivers, Sarah, Simba, Harry, Jonathan, & Nigel. The family expresses gratitude to Center for Hospice Care, especially Nurse Brittany. A private family service was held at Cruz Family Funeral Home & St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 2, 2020.