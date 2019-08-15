|
Gregory Eugene Olson
Dec. 30, 1950 - August 12, 2019
GRANGER, IN - Gregory Eugene Olson passed away at the age of 68 on Monday, August 12, 2019 at his home in Granger, IN. Greg was born December 30, 1950 in South Bend, IN to Eugene and Cathryn (DeMunck) Olson both of whom preceded him in death. He graduated from St. Joseph High School and Indiana University South Bend. On May 21, 1988, he married Kathryn Straw. They were blessed with two children, Drew and Abigail.
Greg worked at AM General as an accountant for over 35 years. He enjoyed being a Cub and Boy Scout master, coaching little league, and being involved at his church. After retiring from AM General, he worked at the Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore and ushered at Notre Dame's DeBartolo Performing Arts Center. Greg enjoyed playing many card games with family and friends, especially euchre. He was an avid reader and music lover, owning thousands of books and records. Over the last few years his faith became very important to him and he did everything he could to reconcile with God and His church. Thanks be to God, he was ultimately able to receive the sacraments of Confession, Anointing and Communion in preparation for his death. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord.
Greg is survived by his wife Kathy of Granger, IN; his children, Fr. Drew Gregory Olson of Janesville, WI and Abby (Jason) Brown of South Bend, IN; his first grandchild, Jason Jr. born July 14, 2019; his siblings, Jennifer Olson of Plano, TX, Lisabeth Olson of Columbia, SC, and Jonathon Olson of Maui, HI; and his brothers-in-law, Andrew (Judith) Straw of Penfield, NY and Jeffrey Straw of Bonita Springs, FL. He is also survived by a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
Family and friends can visit at Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North, 17033 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN 46635, on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., where a Vigil Service will be recited at 4:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Pius X Catholic Church, 52553 Fir Road, Granger, IN 46530 on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 12 Noon, with his son, Fr. Drew Gregory Olson, presiding. Friends may also visit with the family one hour prior to the Mass on Monday at the church. Graveside services will follow at Highland Cemetery, Portage Avenue, South Bend, IN. Memorial contributions may be made in Greg's honor to Saint Pius X Catholic Church, 52553 Fir Road, Granger, IN 46530 or Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network, 4915 St. Elmo Avenue, Suite 202, Bethesda, MD 20814 or online at bcan.org. Condolences can be made at welsheimers.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019