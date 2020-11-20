1/
Gregory G. Denby
1950 - 2020
Gregory G. Denby

Aug. 17, 1950 - Nov. 17, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Gregory G. Denby, 70, of South Bend, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Center for Hospice, Mishawka, IN. He was born on August 17, 1950, in Chicago, IL, to the late Chester and Norma (Gartman) Denby. On June 11, 1977, he married Catherine Wolff, who survives. Also surviving are his four children, Megan (Jordan) Green of South Bend, Claire (Travis) Fass of Carmel, Nicholas (Tiffany) Denby of South Bend, and Luke (Corianne) Denby of Portland, OR who have two grandchildren, Reuben and Laurel Denby; a sister-in-law, Megan Wetts of Irvine, CA and a brother-in-law, Gregory (Asyen) Wolff of Istanbul. Gregory worked as a Museum Preparator for the University of Notre Dame for 37 years, before retiring in 2013. He was a graduate of the University of Notre Dame class of 1973 (with a BA in English), he was an artist who loved to paint, and he also played the piano. At home, he was a loving father and husband. There will be no services, cremation will take place. Memorial contributions may be made to the South Bend Center for the Homeless. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
(574) 277-4444
