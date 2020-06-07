Gregory J. Erjavac



June 1, 1960 - May 31, 2020



MADISON, WI - Gregory J. Erjavac, 59, of Madison, WI, son of the late Virginia and Joseph Erjavac; loving brother of Marianne (Glen) Mayer, Katherine Wilk, Sandra Jo (David) Mazurek, and the late Joey; and uncle of Natalie, Sean, Grace, and Jack Mayer, and Camille Wilk, sadly and suddenly passed away on May 31, 2020. A proud University of Notre Dame alumni, a “double domer” earning both his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Electrical Engineering there, his career as an electrical engineer took him all over the world. After graduating, he spent over thirty years with TRW where he worked in places like Alice Springs, Australia and Harrogate, England. During his tenure as an electrical engineer, he encountered, assisted with, and solved the most complex and insane problems that a person could see or experience in the top-secret endeavor that he certainly loved, and his efforts made a positive difference in the world. Greg was brilliant, helpful, and patient. He saw technology and capabilities twenty years into the future. He saw 2040 before the rest of us saw 2020. More than anything, Greg was one of the most loyal brothers and friends a person could have. His family absolutely adored him. His Notre Dame friends, who were also his brothers, have called him the glue that held them all together, and selfless. Greg loved his family, friends, Notre Dame, the Cubs, chess, travel, sports, and was always an avid reader. He travelled and climbed throughout all of the world -- every continent, including Antarctica. Wherever he was in the world, he never forgot his family and friends. His heart was as big as the world. He will be missed greatly by his family and many friends around the world. Greg is survived by his three sisters, Marianne Mayer, Katherine Wilk, and Sandra Jo Mazurek. Vita, Dulcedo, Spes (Life, Sweetness, Hope).



Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions, the Funeral will be limited to close family. A celebration of his life will be planned for a later time. Greg's interment will be at Cedar Grove Cemetery at the University of Notre Dame.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the University of Notre Dame in support of undergraduate financial aid.





