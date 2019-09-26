Home

Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Joseph Cemetery
Gregory J. Piechocki


1948 - 2019
Gregory J. Piechocki Obituary
Gregory J. Piechocki

March 04, 1948 - Sept. 24, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Gregory J. Piechocki, 71, passed away at 6:30pm Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in his residence.

Gregory was born on March 4, 1948 to Alfred and Catherine (Prusinsky) Piechocki. They preceded him in death along with a son Gregory; grandson, Michael; sister, Theresa Rose Piechocki; brother-in-law David Hayes and nephew Joshua Piechocki.

Surviving are a daughter Jill (Jamey) Becker of Goshen; son Jeffrey (Julie) Piechocki of South Bend; 6 grandchildren, Jeffrey, Nicole, Blake, Jace, Brooklyn, and Nicholas (Aly); 4 great-grandchildren, Jude, Kail, Willow, and Mazin; 3 sisters Maria (Roger) Nawrot of South Bend, Christine (Roger) Wesley of Nebo, NC, and Paulette Hayes of Canton, GA; a brother Michael (Kelli) Piechocki of Indianapolis; nieces Leigh Ann (Bradley) Lunz, Courtney (Nick) Hintz and Jaclyn (Adam) Main; uncle and aunt George (Rosemary) Metz, along with many cousins, near and far.

Greg was honorably discharged from the Army while in Germany. He was an avid fan of the Cubs and rejoiced in the World Series victory in 2016. He also was a fan of Notre Dame football and enjoyed watching many games with his sons. The family would like to give special thanks to his caregiver Falen and the Center for Hospice.

As per Greg's request, there will be no visitation; cremation has taken place. Burial and graveside services will take place at 1:30pm Friday, September 27, 2019 in St. Joseph Cemetery. Zahoran Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at www.zahoran.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 26, 2019
