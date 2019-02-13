Home

POWERED BY

Services
St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Alderfer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory L. Alderfer


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gregory L. Alderfer Obituary
Gregory L. Alderfer

April 5, 1953 - Feb. 10, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Gregory Alderfer, 65, passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019 in Memorial Hospital with his family by his side.

Greg was born April 5, 1953 in Mishawaka to Joyce Alderfer, who preceded him in death. On October 14, 2015, Greg married the love of his life, Sherry. She survives along with sons, Jason (Nicole) Catanzarite, Adam (Brandi) Schoen, and Jacob (Camran) Catanzarite; and grandchildren, Courtney Catanzarite, Caitlin (Nicholas) Magaldi, AJ Schoen, and Zavier, Victoria, Ruby, & Amadeus Catanzarite.

Greg retired from AM General in 2003 after 30 years of employment. He enjoyed playing guitar and keyboard in the band “Phazes”. Greg contributed to his community by cutting the lawn at Scottsdale Pool. He was an avid Notre Dame sports fan. Greg had various collections he cherished.

Visitation will be 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Friday, February 15, 2019 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. with a Funeral Service beginning at 6:00 pm.

Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
Download Now