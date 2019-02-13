|
Gregory L. Alderfer
April 5, 1953 - Feb. 10, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Gregory Alderfer, 65, passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019 in Memorial Hospital with his family by his side.
Greg was born April 5, 1953 in Mishawaka to Joyce Alderfer, who preceded him in death. On October 14, 2015, Greg married the love of his life, Sherry. She survives along with sons, Jason (Nicole) Catanzarite, Adam (Brandi) Schoen, and Jacob (Camran) Catanzarite; and grandchildren, Courtney Catanzarite, Caitlin (Nicholas) Magaldi, AJ Schoen, and Zavier, Victoria, Ruby, & Amadeus Catanzarite.
Greg retired from AM General in 2003 after 30 years of employment. He enjoyed playing guitar and keyboard in the band “Phazes”. Greg contributed to his community by cutting the lawn at Scottsdale Pool. He was an avid Notre Dame sports fan. Greg had various collections he cherished.
Visitation will be 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Friday, February 15, 2019 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. with a Funeral Service beginning at 6:00 pm.
Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 13, 2019