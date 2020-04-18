|
Gregory Perz Sr.
Sept. 25, 1958 - April 16, 2020
NILES, MI - Gregory A. Perz, 61, of Niles, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at his home, with his loving family by his side.
Gregory was born on September 25, 1958, in Valparaiso, Indiana to Edward and Josephine (Labus) Perz.
After graduating from Whiting High School in Whiting, Indiana class of 1976, Gregory went on to attend college at IVY Tech where he obtained an associate's degree in applied science.
Gregory was a very hard worker and took great pride in doing his best. He worked as a service advisor for thirty-five years with BMW, seventeen of those years at the Basney BMW dealership in South Bend. Gregory could often be found listening to a little Bon Jovi, as he did odd jobs around his home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Josephine Perz.
Gregory is survived by his son, Gregory (Allie) Perz of Georgia; girlfriend, Sharon Sheeley Fernwalt; her children, Jason Fernwalt, Blake Fernwalt, and Tyler Fernwalt; and brothers, Edward Perz, Jeff Perz, Joe Perz, John Perz, Tom Perz.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place.
Memorial contributions in his memory may be directed to his son, Gregory Perz Jr.
Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 18, 2020