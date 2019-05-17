Services Peace Lutheran Church 6362 Lincolnia Rd Alexandria, VA 22312 Memorial service 2:00 PM Peace Lutheran Church 6362 Lincolnia Road Alexandria , DC View Map Resources More Obituaries for Gregory Ruchti Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gregory Randal Ruchti

Obituary Condolences Flowers Gregory Randal Ruchti



August 8, 1980 - May 13, 2019



FAIRFAX, VA - Greg was born August 8, 1980 in South Bend, Indiana to Margaret Ann and Randal C. Ruchti, the third child in the family, following daughters Thomasin Clare Miller (Bartlesville, OK) and Rebecca Lyn Ruchti (dec.). Greg was baptized on Reformation Sunday, October 26, 1980, at First English Lutheran Church, Mishawaka, IN, which was his church home throughout the early years of his life. His sponsors at his baptism were James R. and Helen B. Ruchti (paternal grandparents, dec.) and James C. and Carol M. Sachse (dec.) (maternal uncle and aunt, West Bend, WI).



Greg attended school in South Bend, graduating Valedictorian of his high school Class in 1999. He was Drum Major of the Riley High School Marching Band and was a member of the Riley Soccer Team. He was a music enthusiast from early on, playing alto and soprano saxophone in the Riley Jazz Band. Greg loved scouting and reached the rank of Eagle Scout.



Greg had a long-standing interest in Astronomy, Physics and Mathematics and attended the University of Maryland at College Park and received a BS Degree in Physics in 2003. He combined all three of his long-term interests in graduate school at The Johns Hopkins University, where he received a PhD in Astrophysics in 2010.



In July 2007, Greg married the love of his life, Jennifer Robison, a celebration that joined two wonderful families, the Ruchtis with the Gundersons (Ronald and Cynthia Gunderson now of Ellicott City, MD). During his graduate school days, Greg enjoyed intramural soccer and played saxophone in the rock group IGWAD, whose bandmates were all Johns Hopkins grad students. The group played several gigs in downtown Baltimore and recorded a CD.



The family moved to Germany in 2010, when Greg began his first postdoctoral fellowship in Astrophysics at the Max Planck Institut fur Astrophysik in Munich, Germany (2010-2012). During this period, his daughter Wynter Rebecca Ruchti was born on October 4, 2011.



A second postdoctoral position followed with an appointment to the Astrophysics Group at Lund University in Lund, Sweden (2012-2016). Across his astrophysics career, Greg was keenly interested in galaxy formation and composition, studying the nature and characteristics of stars in galactic halos and thick and thin galactic discs. He traveled extensively in pursuit of his research including many nights of observing in Chile and Australia and connecting online to observatories in the U.S.



In June 2016, the family returned to the U.S. at which time Greg joined Veracity Forecasting and Analysis, Alexandria, VA, as a Data Scientist where he greatly enjoyed his work on technical simulations with like-minded and energetic researchers, and inspired him to delve into complex and challenging analytical problems. And during this period, Peace Lutheran Church of Alexandria, VA became the family's church home, with many new and lasting friendships established.



In that same month, Greg was diagnosed with a particularly aggressive form of rectal cancer. With the help of an excellent medical team, he did everything in his power to be cured of this ravaging disease. To help sustain his physical strength and energy in this challenging struggle, he vigorously exercised on his Peloton bike, which allowed him to ride by himself and in consort with others. And to maintain their emotional strength, the family joined in the activities of Life With Cancer, which provides support and counseling services. Greg was a regular participant in group counseling and made a lasting impact on his friends and fellow group members there. He was recognized for his contributions on the field at a Washington Nationals Baseball game in Spring 2018.



Greg was immensely proud of his daughter Wynter, whom he affectionately called “Squirt”. Together they enjoyed reading, music, dancing, discussing the moon, stars and planets, and looking through her microscope in the quest to discover new things of tiny sizes. He loved her amazing artwork, and Wynter's pictures are proudly displayed throughout their home. With the help of friends from Life With Cancer, they were able to attend and share a joyful time together at the annual Daddy-Daughter Dance held at Marshall Road Elementary School, Vienna, VA, March 2019 and organized by the Vienna Womens' Club.



Over several years, Greg participated actively in the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, particularly in their spring races held to raise needed funds for Colorectal Cancer research. In the last half year of his life, Greg organized a team called “Colorective Soul” consisting of over 100 members to enter into the March 31, 2019 Colorectal Cancer Alliance 5k Race held in downtown Washington DC. His team raised over $11,000 for the charity and the team was recognized with the “Rookie of the Year” award.



Greg set goals for himself with high hopes that he would reach them, despite the horrible nature of the disease with which he was afflicted. A major one was to reach Mother's Day 2019 and celebrate this wonderful day with his wife Jenny, mother Peggy and mother-in-law Cindy Gunderson. Greg achieved this milestone. During the early evening of Mother's Day with Pr. Sarah Scherschligt, Greg and immediate family members held a private celebration of life and remembrance together, which has lasting meaning for us all. Early the following day, May 13, 2019 Greg died comfortably at home in Fairfax, Virginia, cradled in the arms of his wife Jenny.



Forever the creative scientist, Greg donated his body to Georgetown University Medical School for scientific medical research into the nature of his disease and the implications of the treatments he received during his long ordeal.



Greg is survived by his wife Jenny and daughter Wynter at home, parents Randy and Peggy Ruchti (Fairfax VA), sister Tommi and brother-in-law Derek Miller and nephews Zachary Miller and Ashton Miller (Bartlesville OK).



Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 2pm at Peace Lutheran Church, 6362 Lincolnia Road, Alexandria, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to Life With Cancer: https://www.lifewithcancer.org/. Published in South Bend Tribune from May 17 to May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.