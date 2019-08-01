|
|
Gregory Simmons
April 16, 1965 - July 28, 2019
BLOOMINGTON, IN - Gregory Matthew Simmons of Bloomington, IN passed away Sunday, July 28 after a long battle with cancer. Greg was born April 16, 1965, the son of Robert and Geraldine Simmons and was raised in South Bend. He attended Holy Family School and graduated from Washington High School. He later went on to Indiana University where he graduated with advanced degrees. Greg was an elite world champion powerlifter and a personal trainer who improved the lives of many people. He also taught courses at Indiana University and Ivy Tech Community College.
Greg is survived by his wife, Susan (Crowe) Simmons and daughter, McKenna Simmons; father, Robert Simmons; and nieces and nephews, Mia, Megan, Matthew, and Mitchell Simmons. He was preceded in death by his mother, Geraldine (Ludwikowski) Simmons and brother, Ronald Simmons. You are invited to share a thought or memory of Greg for his family at www.thefuneralchapel.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 1, 2019