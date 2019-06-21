Gregory W. Northam



August 10, 1953 - June 18, 2019



PLYMOUTH, IN - Gregory Wayne Northam, 65, passed away at Millers Merry Manor in Plymouth, on June 18, following an extended illness.



Greg was born on August 10, 1953, in LaPorte, IN to the late Leonard D. and Clela M. (Stoffel) Northam.



He resided in the Walkerton, IN area most of his life, for the past 30 years in a Pathfinders Residential Home in Plymouth, IN.



He was employed by the Marshall Starke Development and Arby's in Plymouth.



Greg was blessed to have two families in his life. Left to cherish his memory are four sisters: Cheryl Hunsley of Mishawaka, Linnie (Richard) Hilde of Peoria, AZ, Rogene (Jerry) Rankert of South Bend, and Kim (Mike) Towle of Walkerton; two brothers, Leonard (Debbie) Northam of North Liberty and Ron (Mary) Northam of Plymouth, and many nieces and nephews. Greg's family by love: Andrea, Lori, Joe, Kent, James, his Pathfinders family, and Marshall Starke Development family. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Jerry Sue Scott; his brothers, Dennis and Bernie Northam; and best friend, David Carone.



The family wishes to thank everyone from Pathfinders, the staff of his home and Marshall Starke Development, for all the love and care Greg received. A special thank you to Andrea, who has loved and cared for Greg for 28 years. Words cannot express how much she meant to Greg and his biological family.



Greg has had an amazing life despite his disabilities. During the first Special Olympics, held at Notre Dame University, Greg was singled out by IBM Corporation and his picture was published in magazines and newspapers in their sponsorship ads.



He loved music, dancing, parties, Camp Milhouse, presents, and Elvis Presley. Elvis impersonator, Quinten Flag, became one of his friends.



Greg was like Peter Pan; he never grew up or old. No one enjoyed life more! He had a big personality and could light up a room.



In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial contributions made in Greg's name to Pathfinder's, 113 Water Street, Plymouth, IN 46563.



Visitation will be on Sunday, June 23, from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Hanley and Sons Funeral Home “Walkerton Chapel”, 1216 Roosevelt Road, Walkerton, IN. The Funeral Service will be on Monday, June 24 at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home, with Pastor Robbie Keck, officiating. Burial will follow the service at Woodlawn Cemetery, Walkerton, IN.



The HANLEY and Sons Funeral Home handled arrangements and services and extends its deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to Greg's family.



Published in South Bend Tribune on June 21, 2019