Greyson Robert Acworth
April 6, 2020 - April 7, 2020
ELKHART, IN - Just one short day after coming into this world, Greyson Robert Acworth, beloved son of Timothy and Patricia Acworth, passed away at St. Vincent's Women's Care Center in Indianapolis, Indiana. During his brief time on Earth, Greyson knew only love and peace, given by those who surrounded him.
He is survived by his loving parents, Timothy and Tricia Acworth; and his siblings, Carter Rice, Mason Acworth, and Sophia Acworth, all of Elkhart. Surviving as well are his uncles and aunts, John (Chelsea) Cupery, Robert Cupery, and Ryan Cupery, all of Florida, Phillip Acworth of Florida, Jennifer (Matt) Climer of Ohio, and Lizzie Hensler of Elkhart. Surviving as well is his grandfather, John (Patricia) Cupery of Jones, Michigan, his step-grandfather, Theron Hensler of Florida, his great-grandmother, Pamela Cupery, and great-uncle, Charles Cupery, both of Elkhart; and his cousins, Logan, Connor, Emma, Nicholas, and David. Greyson joins his grandparents, Rebecca Hansen and Gene and Debbie Acworth in Heaven.
A gathering of family and friends will take place at a later date to honor Greyson's life. Cruz Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting with the arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 11, 2020