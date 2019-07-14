Guillermo Moreno



June 25, 1929 - July 10, 2019



VANDALIA, MI - Guillermo Moreno, 90, of Vandalia, Michigan, passed away on July 10, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He was born on June 25, 1929 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Ableno and Maria (Refugia San Mugel) Moreno. He worked for Indiana and Michigan Power Company until his retirement. After graduating high school, he went on to serve his country honorably in the United States Army during the Korean War. On January 16, 1954, Guillermo married Shirley Sharpe and then on October 3, 1973 he married Mary Creager. Guillermo was a member of the VFW and American Legion. He loved to golf, garden, and do all types of yard work. He is survived by his children, Debra (Michael) Klotz, Rick (Sandy) Moreno, Pamela (Robert) Querry, Melinda (Charles) Koecke, and Valerie (Charlie) Coleman; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; his siblings, Tony, Jesse, Domingo, Johnny, Sonny, Frankie Moreno, Maria, Rosa, Diana, Soila, and Frances; and stepdaughters, Cynthia Thompson, Linda Wagner, Karen Medich-Morris, and Nancy (Bill) Longino. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wives, Mary Moreno in 2010 and Shirley Desits in 2012. Friends and family will be received on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 9-11 AM in the Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Highway, Osceola, IN 46561. A service in Guillermo's honor will be held at 11AM in the funeral home with burial to follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. To leave an online condolence or sign the guest book, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on July 14, 2019