Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
Gunter Kison Obituary
Gunter Kison

June 28, 1930 - April 1, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Gunter Kison, journeyman, carpenter, accomplished traveler, dedicated Christian, and devoted naturalist passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Erika (Prahl) Kison as well as his children, Michael Kison, Heidi (Scott) Dolan, and Dirk (Michelle) Kison; his sister-in-law, Helen Kison, several loving grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Preceding Gunter in death are his parents, Arnold and Irene (Kolz) Kison, and his brother Arnold.

Gunter was born June 28, 1930 and not only was he perfect, he was German. He made the transition to America more than 50 years ago, resulting in the unfolding of a life of hard work and great creations in which Gunter succeeded. From the Century Center to Notre Dame Stadium, Gunter played a large part in building the city of South Bend. Even after retirement from Reinke Construction, his love for making things with his hands never stopped.

Due to the Coronavirus restrictions, a celebration of Gunter's life will be held at a later date. When scheduled, there will be an announcement. Palmer Funeral Homes-Guisinger Chapel is assisting the Kison family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Gunter Kison may be donated to Olive Branch United Brethren Church, 22750 Osborne Road, Lakeville, IN 46536. Online condolences may be offered to the Kison family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 5, 2020
