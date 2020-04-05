Home

Honaker Funeral Home
1751 Gause Boulevard W
Slidell, LA 70460
(985) 641-1900
Gwen McGrath
Gwen Hummel McGrath


1950 - 2020
Gwen Hummel

McGrath

Aug. 24, 1950 - Feb. 26, 2020

LAPAZ, IN - Gwen, 69, of Slidell, LA since 2001, passed away Thursday. Beloved wife of James McGrath for 48 years, mother of Gregory McGrath (Jenneth) of Miami, FL & Gerald McGrath (Stephanie) of Jones, MI; daughter of the late Clyde Hummel & Margaret Berry Hummel. One of 11 children, she is also survived by grandchild, Francesca McGrath of Jones, MI, nieces & nephews. Native & longtime resident of LaPaz, IN, she volunteered with animal rescue groups & assisted living facilities. Private interment later. Donations to any animal rescue group.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 5, 2020
