H. Dale Bussler
Jan. 13, 1934 - Feb. 6, 2020
NILES, MI - H. Dale Bussler, 86, of Niles, passed away at Westwoods of Niles on Thursday, February 6, 2020, following a brief illness.
Dale was born on January 13, 1934, to the late Henry and Christine (Swartz) Bussler in Dowagiac, Michigan. After graduating from Dowagiac Central High School, class of 1952, Dale went on to earn his Bachelor's in Accounting, specializing in Business Accounting, from Michigan State University in 1957. Dale also served proudly in the U.S. Army. He became a Certified Public Accountant in 1962 and subsequently moved to Niles. Once settled in Niles, Dale started his own firm, H. Dale Bussler, CPA. Dale retired at the age of 80, as the oldest CPA in the state of Michigan, merging his firm with Korhorn Financial Group in Granger.
On August 20, 1955, Dale married the love of his life, Rosemary B. Lemmer, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Niles.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Christine Bussler; wife, Rosemary Bussler; and brothers, Don, Dean, and Dick Bussler.
Dale is survived by his three loving daughters, Missy (Ken) Burns of Niles, K. Jill Bussler of Huntington Woods, Michigan, and Sue (Skip) Corey of Belmont, Michigan; five grandchildren, Tyler (Ashley) Burns, Kyra (Jacob) Herndon, Trey, Skylar, and Jentri Corey; as well as three great-grandchildren, Maverick, Carter, and Silas.
A time of visitation will be held Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Brown Funeral Home in Niles from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., where Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., with interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery with Full Military Honors.
Memorial contributions may be made in Dale's memory to St. Mary Catholic Church, 219 S. State Street, Niles, Michigan 49120.
Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 7, 2020