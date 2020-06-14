H. DeVerl Weller
H. DeVerl Weller

Jan. 1, 1926 - June 9, 2020

NILES, MI - H. DeVerl Weller, 94, of Niles passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

Courtie L. and Eva (Krieg) Weller excitedly welcomed their New Year's baby on January 1, 1926 in Watervliet, Michigan.

After graduation from high school DeVerl served proudly in the United States Army during WWII where he served under the command of General Patton in France and Germany and was awarded a bronze star. Upon returning home, DeVerl worked as a pipe fitter with the Local #172 until his retirement.

On July 29, 1950 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Niles, he wed Anita Ruth DePoy.

DeVerl was a devoted family man. He coached his sons in Little League, took great pride in his yard, and when time permitted enjoyed hunting.

He is preceded in passing by his parents; his son, Major Blair Weller; his nine siblings; two sons-in-law, Carl VanDyck and Richard Corser, and several nieces and nephews.

He is survived by his wife of almost 70 years, Anita Weller of Niles; his son, Dr. Blaine (Laura) Weller of North Muskegon; his daughter, Brenda VanDyck-Corser of Jackson; and daughter-in-law, Susan Weller of Fishers, Indiana. He is also survived by his three grandchildren, Matthew (April) Weller, Monica (Drew) Bordner, and Erik (Lindsey) VanDyck, six great-grandchildren, and his sister, Mildred Lottridge of Niles.

Those wishing to make a memorial donation in honor of DeVerl have been asked to consider St. Mark Catholic Church, 3 North 19th Street, Niles, Michigan 49120.

Due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic the Weller family will remember DeVerl privately and will miss his steadfastness and dedication to them.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
