Hal A. Finch



Jan. 15, 1932 - June 9, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Born in Clovis, New Mexico to William J. Finch and Ruth Finch (nee Rickhoff), Hal served in the Korean War from 1951-1954, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of New Mexico, and a master's degree from the University of Notre Dame. He taught and coached sports in Northern Indiana high schools from 1958 to 1979. After his teaching career he worked in the trucking industry, retiring in 1992. His hobbies included reading, exercising, visiting with friends and former students, and watching Notre Dame football. Of Hal's many joys and accomplishments, he is most remembered for helping raise his nieces and nephews, as well as his dedication to the Roman Catholic Church. Hal died peacefully at home. He is survived by many nieces and nephews, the offspring of his late sisters, Theresa Hartigan, Margaret Mixan, and Mary Ann Woodward. A Memorial Service will be held at 10am on Friday, June 28 at Holy Cross Church, 1050 Wilber Street, South Bend, Indiana, 46628. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Hal's name to Holy Cross Church. Friends may leave e-mail condolences at www.welsheimer.com.