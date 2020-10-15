Hannah E.
Luster-Bartz
Sept. 19, 2020 - Oct. 12, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - On Monday, October 12, 2020, in the late afternoon hours, having been given the precious gift of twenty-four days of life, our dear sister in Christ, Hannah Elizabeth peacefully Fell Asleep in Jesus surrounded by the love of Mom and Dad; big brother, Noah; and godmother, Jenni Luster-Bartz at Memorial Hospital, South Bend, IN. Jesus, our Good Shepherd, wrapped Hannah Elizabeth in His loving arms with a holy death and has brought her to rest at the eternal banquet feast of Jesus in the Kingdom of God. Hannah was given life by her Creator and was born on September 19, 2020 to the joy of her family. Hannah Elizabeth received the gift of Holy Baptism on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 and was born “God's Son,” a child of God.
Hannah is survived by her devoted parents, David and Melissa (Monn) Luster-Bartz and big brother Noah. She is also survived by grandparents Rev. Otto Bartz and Lindysue Luster-Bartz, and Jeff Monn and Beth Monn; David's five brothers and their wives, and two sisters; and Melissa's two sisters and their husbands and brother; along with fifteen cousins.
Hannah's life was too short, but every day was a treasured gift from God bringing joy to her parents and all who cared for her. Hannah was given the nickname ‘Angel' by staff at the hospital. She stole the hearts of all who knew her with her spunky personality and her reaching arms as she tracked the sounds of the world around her. She will always be Mommy's Hannah-banana and Daddy's little baby girl. Her parents would like to thank the nurses, doctors, and staff of the NICU at Memorial Hospital for their devoted care to Hannah and for the love and support they shared with the family.
We give thanks to our God for our sister Hannah because of the grace of God that was given to her in Christ Jesus. (1 Corinthians 1:4) “Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints.” (Psalm 116:15).
Funeral services and visitation will be at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 437 East Dragoon Trail, Mishawaka, on Friday, October 16 at 2:00 pm with visitation from Noon-2:00 p.m. Memorial gifts may be made to St. Peter Lutheran Church, 437 E Dragoon Trail, Mishawaka, IN 46544.
Funeral arrangements by Palmer Funeral Home - Bubb Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka.
